Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in RTX by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.75.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

