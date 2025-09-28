Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

RTX Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

