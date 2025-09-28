Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 8.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 13,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.6% in the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 55,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 131,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $23.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

