WD Rutherford LLC Sells 136 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after buying an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after buying an additional 367,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after buying an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 47.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,333,000 after buying an additional 622,730 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE GEV opened at $605.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $622.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.83, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.50 and a 52 week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

