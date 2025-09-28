The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 19,333.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 997,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $170,190,000 after buying an additional 992,753 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $98,984,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Boeing by 243.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $128,689,000 after acquiring an additional 535,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

Boeing Trading Up 3.6%

BA stock opened at $221.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.53 and its 200-day moving average is $203.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

