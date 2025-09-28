Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $605.21 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.50 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $622.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.14. The firm has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.83, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.