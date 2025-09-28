PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stock Holdings Reduced by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $8,887,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4%

PepsiCo stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

