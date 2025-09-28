Chevron Corporation $CVX Position Boosted by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 70,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,711 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day moving average of $149.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

