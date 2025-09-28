LVW Advisors LLC Buys 537 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,743,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 31.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $283.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.78. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

