Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $344.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.58. The firm has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

