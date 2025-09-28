RBA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $377,000. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7%

LMT stock opened at $487.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.65. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

