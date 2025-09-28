Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 14.1% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.52 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.41 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.