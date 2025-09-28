Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Target by 951.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

TGT opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average is $98.02. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

