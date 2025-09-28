QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,385,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after buying an additional 956,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $169.20 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average of $152.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

