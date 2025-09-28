Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after buying an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $85.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $54.40 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.