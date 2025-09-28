Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after buying an additional 3,247,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after buying an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,385,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after purchasing an additional 956,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of QCOM opened at $169.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average is $152.87. The company has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Read Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.