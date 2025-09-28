SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

