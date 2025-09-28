Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.6% during the first quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $54.40 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $272.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

