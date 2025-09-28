Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.9% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of QCOM opened at $169.20 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

