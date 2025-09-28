Smith Salley Wealth Management Purchases 10,756 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.4% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

