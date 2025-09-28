Stone Summit Wealth LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Stone Summit Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $410.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

