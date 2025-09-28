San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,983 Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
NYSE:MRK opened at $78.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.41.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why a $4.5 Billion Smart Debt Move Is Fueling Dell’s AI Ambitions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.