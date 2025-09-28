Coastline Trust Co Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.84 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

