Coastline Trust Co Acquires 9,290 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.30.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:UBER opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

