CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,119 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after buying an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after buying an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $177.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.92, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

