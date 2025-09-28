CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 427 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $802.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $825.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

