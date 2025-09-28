Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Shares of DIS opened at $113.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

