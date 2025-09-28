Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 520 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 91.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in RTX by 14,838.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in RTX by 19.7% during the first quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

