Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $368.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.08.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.