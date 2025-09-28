Addenda Capital Inc. Has $8.49 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after acquiring an additional 361,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after purchasing an additional 261,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,223,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $368.83 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.71 and a 200-day moving average of $379.08. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

