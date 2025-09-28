Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

