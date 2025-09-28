Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.4%

F opened at $12.02 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.