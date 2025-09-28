Guardian Investment Management Purchases 1,900 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Guardian Investment Management grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 987.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.15.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2%

AMAT stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

