UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,128,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,257,131,000 after acquiring an additional 196,696 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $3,846,764,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,736,000 after acquiring an additional 847,054 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

NYSE:UNH opened at $344.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

