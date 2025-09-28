Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.37 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

