Waste Management, Inc. $WM Stock Position Reduced by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $218.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.49.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

