Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $428,000 Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Consolidated Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Oracle by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,743,000 after acquiring an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

ORCL stock opened at $283.29 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

