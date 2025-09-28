Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 830 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,269 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after buying an additional 1,099,129 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,591,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,273,000 after purchasing an additional 247,579 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.2%

TJX Companies stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.39. The company has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

