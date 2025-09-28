CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $283.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

