SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after buying an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,115,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,586,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,107,000 after purchasing an additional 743,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

