TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.1% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 86,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3%

QCOM stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.87. The company has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

