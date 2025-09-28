Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after buying an additional 682,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after buying an additional 653,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,781,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,886,000 after buying an additional 377,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,197,000 after buying an additional 100,321 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Argus upgraded Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.15. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $142.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.