Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 2,548 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $72,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $169.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average of $152.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

