Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 32.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $2,966,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,075.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $911.06.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $947.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $913.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $761.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $980.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.