Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.