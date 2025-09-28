Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,589,000 after buying an additional 3,350,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $85.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $54.40 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

