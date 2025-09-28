Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 9 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $268,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,208.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,151.70. The company has a market capitalization of $514.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

