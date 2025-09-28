Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stock Position Lifted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $85.01 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $272.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

