Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $440.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.05 and its 200 day moving average is $314.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.57, a PEG ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

