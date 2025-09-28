Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 161,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $19,866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares in the company, valued at $644,356,888.56. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,415,030 shares of company stock valued at $279,198,494 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $202.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.58 and its 200-day moving average is $187.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.